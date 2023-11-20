KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The public is reminded not to speculate on the case involving former Community Communications Department (J-KOM) director-general Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff after a video of an individual resembling him and a J-KOM staff went viral.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said such speculation would disrupt investigations, and that uncompromising action would be taken against those who violate the law.

He also confirmed that Mohammad Agus and Bersatu Information Committee member Badrul Hisham Shaharin, who is better known as Che’gu Bard had their statements recorded today under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988. — Bernama

