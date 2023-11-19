KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Former minister Khairy Jamaluddin has reportedly said that he is not ruling out the possibility of returning to the political scene.

Khairy who is now among others a co-host on the Keluar Sekejap podcast, however has not explicitly indicated any immediate intentions to do so and remained non-committal when directly asked about a return to politics.

“Even my weekly podcast Keluar Sekejap means ‘out for a while’, which, I would say fits my political career...at the time being,” he was quoted as saying by News Straits Times at a charity walk event in Johor Baru.

Khairy also acknowledged there were avenues through which he could still contribute to the nation, citing his role as the Johor state youth advisor and his podcast as platforms where he can make a meaningful impact.

Keluar Sekejap is Malaysian political podcast hosted by Khairy and former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan following the former’s expulsion and the latter’s resignation from Umno.

In February, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim agreed to appoint Khairy as the state’s youth adviser and also to the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club’s board of directors.