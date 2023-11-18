KUCHING, Nov 18 — A section of the metal roof at the Bintawa Wet Market was blown off by strong winds accompanied by heavy rain in a freak storm here today around 4.30pm.

Debris was seen blown off by the strong winds to the opposite side of the main road and near an adjacent premises.

According to a local in the area, the market is made up of 12 premises and all except one was still open — a chicken rice stall which was still operating when the storm occurred.

It was said that seven premises got their roof blown off during the storm.

A team from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and the police were called to the area to assess the situation and to make sure nobody was injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, people in social media shared situations in their area being hit by flash floods during the storm, inundating the main roads.

Among the affected areas were near Jalan Simpang Tiga, Jalan Kwong Lee Bank, Jalan Green and Padungan. — Borneo Post

