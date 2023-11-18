SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — Over 1,000 residents of Bukit Jelutong here want developer Sime Darby Property and the local authority (PBT) not to proceed with the construction project of 425 housing units on the last field in the area.

Bukit Jelutong Residents' Association (BJRA) chairman Zien Hashim said they hope the field will be preserved as it has been a local recreational area for the past 30 years.

He noted that according to the original master plan, Bukit Jelutong was supposed to have its own clubhouse, but until today, it has not been built, and its location has been changed to a row of shops.

“As each green area is converted, residents lose many facilities. So when this field is also proposed to be turned into a development project, the residents rose up to express their objections,” he told reporters after the residents’ “Bukit Jelutong Bersatu: Mengekalkan Warisan Hijau Kami” peaceful protest here today.

He added that residents in the area have not opposed other projects in the vicinity but reject the construction of concrete structures on the last green area in their community.

“(The) Residents request the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) to revoke the Planning Permission (KM) issued on September 6, and not to proceed with this project... for our initial action, we will meet with the developer to discuss the issue and are considering taking legal action,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Selangor menteri besar Tan Sri Muhammad Muhd Taib, who is a resident in the area, said the project would have an impact on traffic congestion and could lead to flooding in the area.

“There are many residents here who are experts and professionals who know about the risks that will be faced if the project proceeds. Moreover, the absence of a field for recreational activities will also affect the social activities of children who spend time with gadgets due to the lack of a field for sports,” he said.

In the meantime, Kota Anggerik assemblyman Mohd Najwan Halimi said his office would help facilitate negotiations between residents, the developer, and the local authority to resolve the issue.

“We will try to find a win-win solution; what is important is that we want to preserve and maintain the green areas in Bukit Jelutong because there is no large recreation area for the residents here,” he said. ― Bernama