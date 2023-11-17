GEORGE TOWN, Nov 17 — Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak has asked that the federal government consider allocating more development funds to Penang, especially to address traffic congestion issues in Seberang Perai.

He said the state needs to address traffic congestion issues in Sungai Dua, the North-South Expressway and its surrounding areas in Seberang Perai.

“If we do not address the traffic issues in Seberang Perai soon, it may negatively impact the socioeconomic development of the state,” he said in his speech at the official opening of the first term of the 15th state legislative assembly today.

He said it is important to cultivate close cooperation between the state government and the federal government.

Advertisement

He said this can ensure the timely implementation of planned development projects and infrastructure.

He thanked the federal government for the allocation of RM10 billion to implement the highly anticipated Light Rail Transit (LRT) project to Seberang Perai through a public-private partnership.

He also said Penang will have the highest aging population in the country by 2040 so there is also a need for the federal government to focus on this.

Advertisement

“I hope the federal government prioritise infrastructure development for Penang along with providing additional funding to meet the healthcare needs of the aging population in the state,” he said.

He suggested that healthcare and quality of life initiatives such as health screenings for the elderly be improved to promote healthy aging among the elderly population in the state.

He said the opening of the first term of the legislative assembly today saw a majority of new faces among the lineup of backbenchers and opposition.

He said this is the first time to see DAP, PKR, Barisan Nasional and Amanah unite to form the state government with a two-thirds majority after the state elections in August.