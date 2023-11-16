PUTRAJAYA, Nov 16 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 2,665 summonses against foreign drivers for various offences since the implementation of the Special Integrated Operation on Public Service Vehicles on November 1, said JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Lokman Jamaan.

During the period of the operation carried out nationwide, he said a total of 224,616 vehicles were inspected, with 717 of them confiscated while 21,327 were subject to notice actions by JPJ for various traffic offences.

“Among the common transgressions by foreign drivers were driving without a valid licence, misuse of private vehicles for commercial purposes, and technical violations such as bald tyres,” he said at a press conference after leading the JPJ’s integrated special operation with the Immigration Department around Putrajaya today.

Regarding today’s operation conducted from 3am to 9am, Lokman said it was carried out around the entry route through Kajang, Puchong to Putrajaya where the focus of the inspection was on vehicles carrying workers.

He said 21 vehicles namely 12 buses and nine vans carrying workers were inspected with 38 summonses issued.

“Four vehicles were found to be driven by foreign drivers and six others were sezied for various offences, including using a private vehicle as a commercial vehicle,” he said, adding that the drivers who did not have documents were handed over to the Immigration Department for further action.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh in a statement issued in relation to the same operation said a total of 377 undocumented migrants from Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Indonesia, Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka aged between 25 and 55 were arrested.

He said they were found not to have identity documents, overstaying, and other offences that violated the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

All of them were sent to the Immigration Depot in Semenyih, Selangor for further investigation and action, he said. — Bernama