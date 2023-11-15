MIRI, Nov 15 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) had approved 24 projects for the reconstruction of dilapidated schools in the Baram parliamentary constituency involving a cost of RM204.25 million.

Deputy Minister of Education Lim Hui Ying said that as of November 14 this year, eight of the projects had been completed, three were under construction, and nine were in the pre-construction stage.

“The eight projects that have been completed are SK Sungai Bong, SJK© Hua Kwong, SK Poyut, SMK Long Lama, SMK Marudi, SK Long Laput, SK Sungai Buri, and SK Bario.

“Meanwhile, the three projects that are under construction are SK Long Lapok, SK Beluru Central, and SK Long Pelutan,” she said in her oral reply to a question from Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Anyi was asking the minister to state the number of dilapidated schools in Baram and to list out the dilapidated schools that have been reconstructed or are under construction.

The minister added that the preliminary works for all of the projects have been carried out.

“Up until November 14, 2023, a total of RM112.35 million has been spent on the reconstruction of dilapidated school buildings in Baram,” she said.

Lim added that the remaining four dilapidated schools in Baram are under consideration for reconstruction. — Borneo Post Online