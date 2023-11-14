PASIR GUDANG, Nov 14 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said today it will build four strategic air bases in the southern region, east coast as well as Sabah and Sarawak for RM200 million.

Bomba director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin said that the department is currently in the process of identifying suitable sites for the air bases.

“Each of the air bases will be equipped with administrative offices, hangars and helipads.

“The estimated cost for developing a single air base is about RM50 million, so the proposal to build four air bases will be in the region of RM200 million," he told reporters after its 2022 Outstanding Service Awards here.

Also present was Johor Fire and Rescue Department director Senior Assistant Fire Commissioner Siti Rohani Nadir.

Abdul Wahab said the construction of an air base in the southern region will be given priority and its proposed location will be in the Senai area near Johor Baru.

“Johor’s need for a Fire and Rescue Department air base will be given priority as the state also has a large oil and gas industrial area in Pengerang that is at high risk.

“Therefore, we hope that the state government can assist in terms of identifying a suitable site in Senai for the department’s air base,” he said, adding that the air base will ensure timely support to floods and other incidents in the state.

Abdul Wahab said the proposed construction of the department’s air base on the east coast will either be at the Tapai Wakaf Fire and Rescue Academy in Terengganu, or Kuantan, Pahang.

He said the department’s central region air base in Subang, Selangor is still under construction and is expected to be completed in 2025, while the northern region air base in Bertam, Penang will be inaugurated by this month.

Abdul Wahab explained that the air bases are an important feature to ensure the speed of the department’s services, especially for the air unit’s rescue, disaster and flood assistance operations.

“At present, we have a rented air base in Miri, Sarawak to cover aid services throughout Borneo including Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

“For the long term, the department also plans to construct air bases in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.