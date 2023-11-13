KUCHING, Nov 13 — More than 1.2 million hectares (ha) of native customary right (NCR) land in Sarawak has been surveyed since 2010, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“As of September this year, some 862,715 hectares had been gazetted under Section 6 (of the state Land Code), a clear identification between NCR and state land.

“Under Section 18, some 93,093 hectares had been surveyed and 76,711 individual titles had been issued, free of any charge or premium and in perpetuity,” he said at the University Malaya Dayak Alumni Association’s (Padum) 10th anniversary dinner last night

He also said the state Land Code had been amended to recognise pulau galau/pemakai menoa as native territorial domain.

Advertisement

He believed that with Sarawak pursuing the new economy of carbon trading, untouched NCR could be one of its potential contributors.

On another matter, Uggah said Padum could play its part to help Dayaks venturing into the business world by organising seminars and workshops.

He believed Padum could do this as the association’s members comprised many doctors, lawyers, engineers, businessmen and businesswomen, senior civil servants and others.

Advertisement

“You have a very good mix and this is a great image for Padum.

“We must ensure our community will seize whatever opportunities available especially with the creation of the Post Covid -19 Development Strategy.

“Some of us have done very well in the oil palm cultivation and this goes to show that we are just as capable as the others,” he added. — Borneo Post Online