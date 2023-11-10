KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Sessions Court today was informed that the prosecution needs time to examine the letter of representation sent by former Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man to the Attorney General’s Chambers over false claims and money laundering charges.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noralis Mat said her team only received the letter of representation via an email yesterday.

“Due to this, we need time to examine it before briefing the Attorney-General,” she said during the mention of the case before Judge Azura Alwi.

Azlan’s lawyer Burhanudeen Abdul Wahid said the new representation letter was sent yesterday and his team also needed more time to gather more evidence and facts to complete the document.

Advertisement

Azura fixed Jan 12, 2024 for mention of the case and also fixed a nine-day trial for the case to commence on July 18, 2024.

On April 10, Azlan, 65, pleaded not guilty in the Kangar Sessions Court to five counts of submitting false overseas travel claims, amounting to over RM1.18 million, between December 2013 and December 2017, allegedly committed at the Perlis State Secretary’s Office, State Legislative Assembly Complex, Persiaran Wawasan, in Kangar.

He was charged for all offences under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which can be punished under Section 24(2) of the same act providing for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM10,000 whichever is higher if convicted.

Advertisement

On April 12, the former Bintang assemblyman claimed trial in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to five charges of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM1.06 million between Feb 19. 2014 and December 2017.

He was accused of committing the offences at the Maybank branch in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here, CIMB Bank branch in Putrajaya, and the Sheraton Imperial Hotel here, between Feb 19, 2014 and December 2017.

All charges are framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

This section carries up to 15 years in jail and a fine of at least five times the amount or value of the proceeds obtained from money laundering or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

On June 9, Azura allowed all charges to be tried in the Sessions Court here. — Bernama