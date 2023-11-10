SANDAKAN, Nov 10 — A male worker who was seriously injured in an ammonia gas leak incident at an ice factory here this morning died on the way to the Duchess of Kent Hospital (HDOK).

District police chief ACP Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek said the 40-year-old victim was exposed to ammonia gas until he lost consciousness.

“Preliminary police investigation found that a mechanic assisted by seven other workers was doing maintenance work on the ice cutting machine at about 10am.

“During the maintenance work, a coolant pipe leaked and caused ammonia gas in the cooling system tube to spray out,” he told reporters when met at the factory at Batu 3 here tonight.

Abdul Fuad said the victim was confirmed dead on arrival at HDOK and the police classified the case as sudden death.

Abdul Fuad said a total of 18 workers, aged between 21 and 55, were working at the factory at the time of the incident.

He said 17 of them were rushed to HDOK and six of them were later allowed to go home, while the rest were still receiving further treatment at the hospital, including in the ICU.

“Right now, the air quality level is normal and under control. However, I have decided to temporarily cease the operations of the factories located within 100 metres from the ice factory in accordance with the advice of the Department of Environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, HDOK director Dr Mohd Fahmie Othman advised members of the public, especially those living near the ice factory, to immediately go to a nearby clinic or the HDOK Emergency Department if they experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, eye and skin irritation. — Bernama