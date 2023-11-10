SERDANG, Nov 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today joined some 500 congregants in performing Friday prayers at Musolla Asy Syafi at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital Quarters, here.

He arrived at about 1.05pm and was greeted by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

The Friday sermon was delivered by the Religious Administration Officer of the Sepang District Islamic Religious Office, Mohamad Nazri Sobirin.

The Friday prayer was performed at Musolla Asy Syafi for the first time and it was led by the Imam of the Raja Haji Fi Sabilillah Mosque in Cyberjaya, Muhammad Ali Mohd Yunus.

At the end of the prayer, the congregation said “Ameen” to “Qunut Nazilah” to pray for the well-being and safety of the Muslims in Palestine.

(Qunut Nazilah is a supplication for Allah’s protection from harm that is offered in prayers at times of calamity).

After that, the prime minister joined the congregation for lunch held in the compound of the musolla. — Bernama

