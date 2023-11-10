KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — An unemployed Syrian man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to committing mischief by setting fire to a hotel room here yesterday.

Oday Bahbouh, 29, was charged with committing the offence which caused damage to property, namely two wooden cupboards, wardrobes, a mattress, the floor, doors, curtains and toilets, involving losses of RM10,000.

The man, who holds a United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) card, was charged with committing the offence in a hotel room at Jalan Metro Pudu 2 Fraser Business Park, Wangsa Maju here at 10.30am yesterday (November 9).

The charge, framed under Section 435 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 14 years and can be fined, if found guilty.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali allowed Bahbouh, who was unrepresented, bail of RM10,000 and fixed December 11 for mention to appoint a lawyer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip prosecuted. — Bernama

