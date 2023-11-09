KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 9 — A 17-month-old baby boy died yesterday, believed to have been abused by his mother’s boyfriend.

Besut Police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the initial investigation found that the single mother had left the baby to be taken care of by the 27-year-old suspect at 4pm on Tuesday.

“The baby was sent back to his mother at 7.30am the following day in an unconscious state and with bruises on several parts of the body,” he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Rozal said the baby was pronounced dead at the Kampung Raja Health Clinic in Besut, but the post-mortem conducted at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital revealed that the baby’s tragic death was believed to be caused by a leakage in the small intestine.

Police have detained the mother and are in the midst of tracking down the suspect to facilitate investigation under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

Public with information on the case or the suspect’s whereabouts is requested to contact investigation officer ASP Mohd Faiz Che Mamat at 014-6329916 or Besit Police headquarters at 09-6956222. — Bernama

