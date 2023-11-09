GEORGE TOWN, Nov 9 — Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid today lodged a police report at the Brickfields district police headquarters against PAS MP Siti Mastura Muhammad.

Syerleena said it was obvious that the Kepala Batas MP’s speech claiming that DAP leaders are related to Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew and Malaysian Communist Party’s Chin Peng contained malicious intent to frame them and to label DAP as a communist entity.

“Mastura must be too new in Malaysian politics or lack exposure to current issues for her to jeopardise her own reputation to be known as a liar and one who makes slanderous statements,” she said in a statement today after lodging the police report.

Earlier this month in a PAS rally, Mastura had claimed that DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, his father Kit Siang, Nga Kor Ming, Teresa Kok, Ngeh Koo Ham dan Anthony Loke are related, as if DAP practises nepotism and misuse of power.

Advertisement

She also alleged that Guan Eng and Kit Siang are related to “Lim Kuan Yew” while referring to the former prime minister of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew, and Chin Peng.

The MP said Mastura could have easily conducted a Google search on the matter before revealing her ignorance.

She said Lim, on January 5, 2017, had held a press conference to deny the “cousin of Chin Peng” slander at that time.

Advertisement

“I was standing next to him in the press conference,” she said.

She said Mastura should be aware that her lies could tarnish the society, damage relationships and sometimes, it may have the potential to incite violence among the radicals.

“I believe that her speech has malicious intent, is slanderous and was made with the deliberate awareness to breach the peace which is an offence under Section 504 and Section 505(c) of the Penal Code,” she said.

She also believed that the speech was an offence under Section 233 of the Multimedia and Communications Act and Section 499 of the Penal Code for criminal defamation.

Earlier this week, Guan Eng had given Mastura until Thursday to prove her allegations of several DAP leaders’ links to Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew and former Communist Party leader Chin Peng.