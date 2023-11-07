KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng has given PAS’ Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad until Thursday to prove her allegations on several DAP leaders’ links to Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew and former Communist Party leader Chin Peng.

He said if Siti Mastura does not offer any evidence to her claims, he will take legal action against her speech.

“I’m giving her an opportunity to provide proof and if she cannot show proof, we will take action,” Guan Eng told a press conference here at the Parliament building .

He stressed that this is a very malicious allegation made towards his family, and the top leadership of DAP.

“I want stress that, I have no family relations with Anthony Loke, Teresa Kok, my wife also doesn’t have family relations with Teresa, no family relations with Nga Kor Ming, and Ngeh Koo Ham.

“And what is most important is no family ties with Chin Peng and Lee Kuan Yew. Lee has passed on, he is not alive as Siti Mastura is saying.

“What we see here is extremism politics and allegations that are raised by PAS, to the point that such allegations that they themselves know these allegations are not true, and between us we are not family, even our surname is different,” Guan Eng said.

In the video cited by Guan Eng, Siti Mastura in her political in Kemaman, Terengganu claimed that Lim’s family has family ties with Lee and Chin.

Siti Mastura who is deputy chief of PAS' women's wing Muslimat also claimed in the video that Lim’s wife Betty Chew is related to Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming and Bernas MP Ngeh Koo Ham.

“Lim Kit Siang and Chin Peng are cousins. Lim Kit Siang and Lim Guan Eng are father and son. Who is Lee Kuan Yew? What are his relations with Lim Kit Siang and Chin Peng? Cousins.

“Lee Kuan Yew, Lim Kit Siang and Chin Peng, cousins. Can you see the link? What can be said from this, Lee Kuan Yew is in Singapore and what he does in Singapore is reflected in Malaysia,” Siti Mastura said in a video uploaded on November 5.

The Islamist party PAS continues to link DAP to communism, despite numerous statements debunking their allegations over the years.