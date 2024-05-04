KOTA KINABALU, May 4 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is back to work, said his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

Mukhriz, who was met at the Pejuang Sabah Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house today, was asked for an update on the former prime minister.

“He is fine, and back to work. He is not one to stay away from work for very long,” he said.

Mukhriz added that Dr Mahathir will be 99 years old this July.

Advertisement

“Normally, once you hit 90s might want to think about retirement and all that, but his fighting spirit is very strong, so he is going to continue at that pace and he has started writing again.

“We can expect that he will still be very active in coming out with his opinions about the country, and how best we can bring it forward,” Mukhriz said.

It was reported on February 13 that Dr Mahathir would be taking a period of rest following treatment at IJN for an infection after he was admitted on January 26. — The Borneo Post

Advertisement