KOTA BELUD, Nov 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given a RM50,000 contribution to a family who lost their house in a fire in Kampung Pirasan, near here, recently.

The contribution for the family of 25 was handed over by the Prime Minister’s senior political secretary, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar, in the village here today.

Speaking to reporters later, Shamsul said the contribution was to ease the burden faced by the family in building a new house.

“I, together with officers of the Implementation Coordination Unit, Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM), came here to represent the prime minister to hand over the contribution. This shows the concern of the Madani government, especially the prime minister, for people struck by disaster.

“I would like to thank many other parties who generously helped the victims earlier, especially the state government,” he said.

Meanwhile, the recipient, Jalin Toh, 70, thanked the government especially the prime minister for extending the aid to the family.

“That house was a big family home occupied by six extended families, including my children and grandchildren. We are thankful for the aid extended by various parties after the fire,” he said.

He said the 70 ft by 80 ft house was totally destroyed in the September 30 fire. — Bernama