PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that corrupt practices, graft and wastage must be stopped as they have distributional effects on the poor and the needy.

Speaking at the Public Service Madani Colloquium here, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said wastage results in losses of millions of ringgit, and that wasteful practices need to be eradicated with political determination from the Cabinet and the support of civil servants.

“Most notably, it happens because weak governance and corruption are accepted as part of the system. Several major scandals could not have occurred with just corrupt politicians.

“At times, they conspire with the entire system, scholars and academics remain silent, and administrators who find it difficult to accept it are unable to bring about change,” he said.

At the event, Anwar also expressed his appreciation to the Cabinet, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, and public service leaders for their commendable performance during the nearly one year of the Unity Government’s administration.

Based on the capabilities and potential displayed by all parties, Anwar also expressed confidence that Malaysia can regain its status as a great nation on the world stage within the next two or three years.

“With the new spirit, I believe that in two or three years, Malaysia can be elevated as a great nation,” he said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the call for all parties to ease the inward investment process as it can boost the nation’s economy.

“The old methods are no longer viable; people seek to invest, but they have to wait for eight months to get an answer,” he said.

“It shouldn’t be that way. As long as there is no corruption and no misappropriation, we should ease the process... (doing away with) formality and technicality is not a problem. A problem is stealing money from the country,” he said.

On the concept of Malaysia Madani that he mooted, Anwar said the concept, driven by the Unity Government, encompasses all aspects, including trust and compassion that are suitable for the country.

“Why do we need to shift (to the Madani concept)? Because we believe that Malaysia has its own identity and values that need to be upheld based on trust and compassion.

“The (Western) policies have their strengths and benefits, but the weaknesses in terms of moral values and religion are not addressed. In the context of Madani, the pillars are never separated from one’s beliefs and values,” he said.

Anwar emphasised that the Madani Malaysia concept needs to be practised because it will remain a concept if not understood and put into practice.

The Malaysia Madani concept announced officially by Anwar on January 19 is based on six pillars: Sustainability, Prosperity, Innovation, Respect, Trust and Compassion. — Bernama