SEREMBAN, Nov 8 — The Negeri Sembilan government will take stern action against those responsible for causing odour pollution at the Sungai Linggi Water Treatment Plant (LRA) in Port Dickson.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that irresponsible perpetrators who released the scheduled waste have resulted in a major disruption of water supply to most residents in Port Dickson.

The water treatment plant (LRA) had to be temporarily halted since yesterday.

Advertisement

He added that complaints have been received about a diesel-like odour from the treated water.

Therefore, the Water Regulatory Agency (BKSA) and Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan (SAINS) have been mobilised with support from other agencies to address the issue.

“This morning, the LRA has gradually started working, but in Chuah and Lukut it took a little longer because this area is at the end, which affects the water supply in the area,” he told reporters after chairing the Executive Council (Exco) here today.

Advertisement

Aminuddin said the BKSA, SAINS and the Seremban districts and land office were actively surveying the length of the river and also investigating nearby factories and residences to determine the cause of the pollution.

“This morning, the authorities involved conducted an investigation, but they still could not find the cause. I have instructed them to visit the nearby factories and residential areas that they think may be causing problems,” he said.

The media reported yesterday that operations at the Sungai Linggi LRA had to be temporarily suspended following complaints about quality of the water water at the treatment plant. — Bernama