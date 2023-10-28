JOHOR BARU, Oct 28 — A total of 14 rivers in Johor have been categorised as having the most polluted river water quality in the state.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that among the rivers were Sungai Kempas, Sungai Buluh, Sungai Tampoi and Sungai Pandan.

As such, he said the Department of Environment, Department of Water and Drainage, local authorities and related agencies had been instructed to set up a task force to address the issue immediately.

“I have instructed relevant departments and agencies to create a framework to deal with polluted rivers in Johor as soon as possible.

“I am confident that with the close cooperation of various state and federal government agencies, the rivers in Johor can definitely be cleaned so that we can realise the Johor Bersih agenda by 2030,” he said in a post on his Facebook today.

He also expressed his disappointment after inspecting several rivers today which were filled with rubbish, waste and foul smell from chemical pollution.

Onn Hafiz also called on the people of Johor to carry out their social responsibilities and work closely with the state government in maintaining cleanliness and general health. — Bernama

