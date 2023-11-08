KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — A policewoman known as ‘Inspector Sheila’, was charged again in the Magistrate’s Court here today for causing public nuisance by scolding, shouting and honking her car at a woman in a parking lot of a shopping mall last June.

The police inspector, whose full name is Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar, 35, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan.

She was charged with committing the offence against Nuraihan Nadzirah Ibrahim, 27, at the parking lot of a shopping centre in Brickfields here at 5.26pm on June 16 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 268 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum fine of RM400, upon conviction.

The court allowed her bail of RM500 with one surety and set December 18 for mention.

Earlier, her lawyer, M. Manoharan, requested that his client be given a surety bond on the grounds that she would be in court during every proceeding.

He also told the court that her client had been charged with three counts of insulting the modesty of three individuals and was allowed bail amounting to RM5,000.

On June 26 this year, Sheila was charged in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court with insulting the modesty of two men, including a police lance corporal, and criminally intimidating an elderly woman.

Deputy public prosecutor Zuhairi Osman prosecuted. — Bernama