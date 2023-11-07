IPOH, Nov 7 — Two men and a 73-year-old woman escaped unhurt from a landslip at Kampung Dato Ahmad Said Tambahan Baru 1 in Manjoi near here this afternoon.

Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations division) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a call regarding the incident came through at 4.34pm and firemen from the Meru Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) with the assistance of the Pasir Puteh BBP personnel arrived about half an hour later at the scene of the incident.

“A landslip had occurred on the side of a hillside house with an area of approximately 10x80 square feet.

“The Pasir Puteh BBP firefighters then proceeded to evacuate people from the house involved,” he said tonight.

Sabarodzi said the firemen also removed a van trapped in the rubble. — Bernama

