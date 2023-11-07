KUANTAN, Nov 7 — Residents living in flood-prone areas have been advised to be ready for early evacuation as a safety measure, said the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin.

He also reminded residents to bring along important documents and basic necessities when instructed to evacuate.

“If there are families with children, pregnant mothers and individuals who are ill, then they must evacuate early.

“What we are concerned about is that the flood waters increase rapidly at night and in terms of rescue operations it will be quite difficult and dangerous as we cannot see clearly from a distance and if there are any obstacles while traversing the flooded areas,” he said.

Therefore, he said residents are expected to adhere to the advice of security agencies and cooperate if asked to evacuate early.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the Pahang JBPM Outstanding Service Awards, conferment of ranks and “Jasamu Di Kenang” today. It was also attended by state JBPM director Datuk Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa.

Earlier today, the Malaysian Meteorological Department, in a statement, said that the north-east monsoon is expected to hit the country on November 11 and will last until March next year with episodes of heavy rain expected to occur in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and the western part of Sarawak during the initial phase of the monsoon from November to January.

Meanwhile, Abdul Wahab said that through the Fourth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (RP4 12MP), several new fire stations will be built, among them in Pahang, namely in Pulau Tioman, Rompin and Benta, Lipis. — Bernama