GEORGE TOWN, Nov 7 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today that the defamation suit he filed against Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce’s (PCCC) Tan Sri Tan Kok Ping was personal.

He said that the case is between two individuals, and does not involve the state government or the non-governmental organisation PCCC.

“This case is between two individuals who are seen as the leaders of the state government and the association but it is still between two individuals,” he said when asked if the lawsuit could cause a rift between the state administration and PCCC.

Advertisement

However, the lawsuit against Tan is still in process and yet to be brought to court.

Chow said his lawyers need time to prepare the documentation needed for the case.

“The lawyers are preparing the documents to start the court process,” he said in a press conference in his office in Komtar today.

Advertisement

He said it would take a few weeks for the lawyers to complete the documentation.

“They need time to translate what was reported because it was reported in Chinese newspapers and the court process is in Bahasa Malaysia,” he said.

On October 19, Chow said he would file a legal suit against Tan, who is PCCC’s life honorary president over the latter’s remarks against him.

The Penang lawmaker said the state exco meeting had unanimously decided that he initiate legal action against Tan.

Tan had, in a joint press conference with PCCC president Datuk Seri Hong Yeam Wah, went on a diatribe against Chow regarding the Batu Kawan Industrial Park 2 (BKIP2) land deal between Penang Development Corporation and UMECH Land Sdn Bhd.

Tan, who spoke mainly in mandarin, had reportedly called Chow “incompetent, useless and shameless” over the whole land deal controversy.

His comments were published online and in print in most Chinese dailies that covered the press conference.