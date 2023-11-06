KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The High Court today allowed the prosecution to make changes to three of the 25 charges faced by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial.

Trial judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah said all that was changed were the amounts of 1MDB money specified in these three charges, and that Najib's defence would not be prejudiced as the prosecution's narrative remained unchanged.

The judge also said there was “nothing sinister or mala fide” about the amendment to the charges that Najib is facing, referring to mala fide which is the Latin term for bad faith.

“And in any way, safeguard is provided in the Criminal Procedure Code which allows the defence to recall witnesses but only for specific purposes of addressing amendments made, namely the amount amended in the charge,” the judge said.

The three amended charges were then read out to Najib, who was wearing a blue suit and a tie.

MORE TO COME

