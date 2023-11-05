IPOH, Nov 5 — The number of flood victims in Perak decreased to 272 people from 75 families this morning, compared to 276 people from 76 families last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that in Hilir Perak, 73 people from 22 families were housed at the Padang Tembak multipurpose hall, while 42 victims from 10 families are at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall.

“The number of flood victims in Kerian still remains at 100 people from 24 families who are placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak and 57 people from 19 families are taking shelter at SK Alor,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage reported that the water in Sungai Bidor at Changkat Jong was at the danger level of 3.78 metres (m) compared to the normal level of two metres, while Sungai Kinta at Weir Tanjung Tualang was at the alert level of 13.16 m.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon and night in all districts.

The Perak Works Department also informed that Jalan Kubu Gajah Ijok-Sumpitan in Selama was still closed to all vehicles due to landslides and the public could use the alternative route from Kampung Sumpitan-Kampung Masjid.

In addition, the FT 147 Jalan Selama route in Kerian was only open to heavy vehicles and the public was instructed to use the alternative route A111 from Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah. — Bernama

