KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Around 200 residents in Taman Semenyih Indah and Kampung Bangi Lama, Selangor were evacuated after their homes were flooded early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the operation to evacuate the victims began at 4.30am after they received an emergency call from MERS999.

He said that 14 houses in Taman Semenyih Indah were flooded with water up to 1.5 metres, affecting 50 people. However, the water level was gradually receding.

“In Kampung Bangi Lama, the team assisted in relocating some 50 people from 10 families after 10 houses were flooded up to the waist level. The water level was rising,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Mukhlis also said that 100 victims in Kampung Bangi Lama relocated themselves to safer places.

He added that all victims were currently housed at the Kampung Bangi Village Community Management Council hall and Tadika Perpaduan Bangi Ria. — Bernama