KOTA BARU, Nov 4 — There was an 80 per cent increase in complaints of open burning in Kelantan at 105 cases from January to October this year, compared to 75 cases for the same period last year, said state Department of Environment (DoE) director, Wan Aminordin Wan Kamaruddin.

He said Kota Baru recorded the highest figure with 55 cases followed by 14 in Bachok and 13 in Pasir Mas.

“From January to October this year we received 188 complaints on environmental-related issues, of which 137 were on air quality and the rest involved water, sewage, etc.

“Most of the open burning complaints were received in areas that can easily catch fire such as waste disposal sites and peat soil locations, near local population settlements,” he told reporters after attending an event to educate people on the dangers of open burning at Pantai Dasar Sabak, here today.

Advertisement

Wan Aminordin said the department conducts regular patrols to detect open burning and advise the people involved.

However, action will be taken against repeat offenders under Section 29A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, which is punishable by a fine of up to RM500,000 or a maximum imprisonment of five years or both upon conviction, he said.

“I hope the public will work with the DoE by reporting such burnings by irresponsible parties in order for us to take action,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement