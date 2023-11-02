KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek pleaded with rivals and critics not to disrupt the Palestine Solidarity Week being held in the country’s schools, saying the programme was organised in good faith.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat for the debate of Budget 2024, a visibly emotional Fadhlina urged all parties not to prejudge the event, and to allow schools and teachers to conduct the programme meant to inculcate humanitarian values in students.

“Give us space to the Ministry of Education to carry out our responsibilities, and prioritise this humanitarian process.

“Don’t mess with us, don’t mess with our school, don’t mess with our teachers,” she said during the winding-up session.

Addressing the Opposition bench, Fadhlina said both sides of the aisle desired the same outcomes for Palestine, before repeating her plea for the rivals to stop their attacks.

The minister said she was open to all views and criticism about the programme to be held in schools, but reiterated that these should be directed to her and not the educators.

“I take all views and criticism. A recommendation from friends from the Christian council who suggested that this solidarity week be filled with prayers according to their respective religions. I accept.

“Do not disturb the school ecosystem. Schools are dynamic in nature. There are different races, beliefs, and backgrounds. This dynamic means it is up to the teacher to identify what the appropriate programme is,” she said.

The Nibong Tebal MP then urged those unhappy with the guidelines restricting the use of Islamic expressions such as the “takbir” and the “Qunut Nazilah” to understand that the programme must be suitable to all attendees at the schools.

Several Opposition lawmakers stood to try and question the minister about this, but could not do so as her time expired.

In a press conference later, Bagan Serai MP Datuk Idris Ahmad said the Takbir and Qunut Nazilah were commonly used in Malaysia where there is a Muslim majority.

“What’s wrong with it? If it’s about sensitivity, the two have been accepted by the non-Muslim community in our country. In foreign countries, Palestinian rallies attended by thousands, regardless of race, had shouts of Takbir without any issue,” he said.

At the same PC, Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari questioned why the Takbir was prohibited after pointing out that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recited the phrase during a Palestinian solidarity event last week.

Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said that while the Opposition was supportive of the event in general, the restrictions over the use of the Takbir and Qunut Nazilah has tarnished matters.

Shahidan said he agreed that schools and teachers should not be disturbed in organising the solidarity week, but insisted the minister explain the restrictions.