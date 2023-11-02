KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Dewan Rakyat today approved the Supply Bill 2024 at the policy stage via a voice vote.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul called for the vote after Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the prime minister, finished his winding-up speech for the Bill.

Johari later announced that the Bill was approved, after a clear majority was heard in the Lower House.

On October 13, Anwar tabled Budget 2024, the country’s largest ever federal spending plan with a proposed expenditure of RM393.8 billion.

