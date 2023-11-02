KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040 (KLLP 2040), which will replace the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 (KLCP 2020), will be on public display for a month in January 2024.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary, Datuk Azman Abidin said that city folks and all interested parties are invited to provide feedback or suggestions for improvement so that they can jointly develop Kuala Lumpur.

Azman, who is responsible for the Federal Territories and Local Government Unit, said the proposals or feedback can be presented through an exhibition that will be held in public locations such as government offices and also online.

“KLLP 2040 is very important and requires input from the public, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and residents’ associations so that the implementation of Kuala Lumpur’s development can be expedited.

“After that, we will also hold a hearing for three months depending on the volume of objections received,” he told a press conference here today.

Earlier, Azman said that the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2040 (KLSP 2040), which contains the vision, goals, strategic directions and actions to drive Kuala Lumpur for the next 20 years, was approved by the Prime Minister on October 4 and it gazetted on October 19.

He added that KLSP 2040 is expected to be officially launched by the prime minister before November 23 and city residents can buy the hard copy for RM120 as well as access it online.

In July, Anwar asked the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to implement improvements to the draft KLSP 2040 before it was gazetted and the focus should, among others, be on maintaining forest reserve areas and open areas while expanding affordable housing to meet the demand of city folks. — Bernama