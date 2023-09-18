KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The federal government through the 42nd National Physical Planning Council (MPFN) meeting today agreed to approve the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Integrated Land Use Master Plan or better known as PeGTaECRL.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the document would drive development around 20 stations and along the ECRL routes which have been identified.

“This document also serves as a reference for the state authorities and local government authorities and is expected to draw investments that will drive sustainable development towards achieving a balance between the country’s east and west coasts.

“MPFN has become a platform for the federal government to discuss with the relevant state governments on town and village planning as well as national physical development in line with the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Anwar posted several photos and information regarding the outcomes of the meeting held in Putrajaya today.

Apart from that, the prime minister said the meeting also agreed to improve the approval process for the construction of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure through the Guidelines on Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Lots (GPP EVCB).

Anwar stressed the importance of the availability of charging infrastructure in the transformation of the country’s automotive sector, in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap 2023 (NETR) that aims for a 38 per cent usage of EVs by 2040 and 80 per cent by 2050.

“The high EV usage requires comprehensive infrastructure support. Therefore, the government has committed to building 10,000 public EV charging stations by 2025. So far, only 1,246 EV charging stations are operational,” he said.

Besides this, Anwar said the 42nd MPFN also agreed with the need to adopt the National Geopark Development Plan 2021-2030 and the National Geopark Implementation Plan by federal agencies in collaboration with state governments and the translation of its recommendations in the local plan documents for the control of planning and land use at the local level.

According to him, the document will serve as the foundation for systemically planning, managing and implementing the development of a Geopark (and Geosite), following national and international standards.

He also reiterated the emphasis on efforts to expedite the development process by further enhancing efficiency, focusing on ease of doing business in Malaysia.

“All departments and agencies at the federal, state and local government levels are urged to continue giving attention to this matter to increase investor confidence,” he added.— Bernama