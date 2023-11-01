TAWAU, Nov 1 — Police here have arrested a woman for allegedly posting a Facebook comment with a tendency to create religious and racial tensions.

Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the 43-year-old woman was arrested at 8pm last night under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act after 11 reports were lodged against her.

“Four reports were made in Tawau, two in Kudat and one each in Beaufort, Papar, Penampang, Tuaran and Beluran.

“We would like to advise people not to get carried away and do or say things which can cause disharmony. They should not get too emotional over what is happening in Palestine and resort to expressing their dissatisfaction in improper ways,” he told Bernama today.

He also advised the people not to draw the Israeli flag on roads to express their unhappiness as action could be taken against them for vandalism.

Jasmin said police had received three reports of vandalism involving drawing the Israeli flag on the roads along Jalan Merotai near Kuala Merotai, Kampung Muhibbah Raya junction and Kampung Kinabutan Kecil Roundabout, Batu 4, Jalan Apas. — Bernama

