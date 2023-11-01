Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 ― Proton has officially taken the drape off its new sedan, the Proton S70. The new model is the national automaker’s first all-new sedan offering in seven years after the Proton Persona which was launched back in 2016.

Just like all the models that Proton has introduced since Geely came on board in 2017, the new sedan was based on an existing model from the Chinese automaker. In the case of S70, it was based on the fourth-generation Geely Emgrand that was launched in China back in 2021.

Aside from confirming the official name of the car, Proton has also revealed some of the S70’s specs. Among them includes a 1.5L turbocharged engine, dual-clutch transmission, and “intelligent safety technology” which is presumably a reference to the car’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Advertisement

However, Proton has not yet published the list of ADAS features for S70. From the official press images that the automaker has published so far, we did notice the ADAS console on the windscreen of the vehicle as well as the cruise control button on its steering wheel.

Just like all the models that Proton has introduced since Geely came on board in 2017, the new sedan was based on an existing model from the Chinese automaker. ― Picture courtesy of Proton

Based on previous Proton models, it is likely that the majority of the ADAS features will only be present on the higher-end variants of the car. As an example, only the Premium and Flagship variants of the Proton X90 SUV were fitted with ADAS features such as Intelligent Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Centring Control, and others.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the national automaker has also said that it has planned to bring the new Proton S70 on tour throughout the country starting from 11 November to give the public the chance to check out the car in person. Proton didn’t reveal the exact date and locations of these preview sessions but it did say that they will take place at several state capitals.

In case you already love what you have seen here and would like to be one of the first to get your hands on the new sedan, Proton is happy to accept your bookings for the S70 starting today itself. All the automaker requires from you at this stage is a refundable booking fee of RM500. ― SoyaCincau