IPOH, Nov 1 — The Perak government will always support efforts to produce innovative products in the state and strive to commercialise them, said Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

He said this would be implemented in collaboration with government-linked companies (GLCs) to register and market the products which, he stressed, would have to undergo the patenting process first.

“Firstly, have to patent them. Before patenting, must carry out improvements and we will find a GLC to register them for marketing,” he told reporters after attending the state-level Perak Darul Ridzuan Innovation Day 2023 here today.

Earlier, in his speech, Saarani said the Innovation Day specifically targeted the participation of civil servants, although this year four new categories were created involving institutions of higher learning, secondary and primary schools and grassroots.

“The state government is aware that the spirit of innovation needs to be emphasised as early as in school and cultivated to produce more dynamic and creative individuals,” he said, adding that he hoped the state government would also increase the prize money for the competition.

Meanwhile, the Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia (JMG) Perak won the Menteri Besar Innovation Award by showcasing the green earth sustainable technology innovation project through the recycling of lime carbide waste for the production of precipitated calcium carbonate (PPC) as a filler in the manufacture of commercial paint.

The team, which took home RM50,000 and a trophy, also won the Green Earth Sustainable Innovation Award together with the RM10,000 prize money.

A total of nine categories were contested this year, namely the Menteri Besar Innovation Award; Green Earth Sustainable Innovation Award; Open Innovation Award (won by the Royal Malaysian Navy Air Base); District and Land Office Innovation Award (Perak Tengah); Local Authorities Innovation Award (Tanjong Malim District Office); Institution of Higher Learning Innovation Award (Institut Latihan Perindustrian Perak); Grassroots Innovation Award (Persatuan Inventif Bagan Datuk Perak); Secondary School Innovation Award (SMK Seri Samudera); and Primary School Innovation Award (SK Marian Convent Kinta Utara). — Bernama