TANJUNG MALIM, Oct 30 — EP Manufacturing Bhd (EPMB) has invested over RM30 million for the construction of a car seat manufacturing facility in Tanjung Malim, Perak, which is set to play a critical role in the rollout of upcoming Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional (Proton) vehicles.

Group chief executive officer Ahmad Razlan Mohamed said the 82,000-square-foot factory has four sections covering the installation of front seats and back seats as well as car cushions and headrest manufacturing.

“This will be EPMB’s first car seat manufacturing plant. This is an interesting case involving collaboration and technology transfer within the Proton ecosystem.

“This new facility has a daily production capacity of 500 sets of car seats or 150,000 sets a year,” he said at the launch of the plant at the Proton City Industrial Park here today.

The event was officiated by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and witnessed by EPMB executive chairman Hamidon Abdullah as well as Proton chief executive officer (CEO) Li Chungrong.

Ahmad Razlan said the success in setting up the new facility resulted from the collaboration and support from Zhejiang Jujin Automobile and Motor-Cycle Accessories Co Ltd (Jujin), which is one of Geely’s leading car seat suppliers in China.

He said Jujin’s support included setting up the facility based on the latest Industry 4.0 technology, error-proofing or poka-yoke skills in handling people and machines, facility installation, technology transfer and manufacturing training.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the setting up of EPMB’s new plant would add value to the state government’s commitment to realise its plan to develop the Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (ATHV) in Perak.

He said that developing the AHTV is the best example to showcase the state government’s commitment in attracting more investments and providing more job opportunities to Perakians.

“All this mirrors the state government’s commitment over the past several years to make Perak an investment destination of choice, not only to companies or conglomerates at the national level but also at the international level,” he added. — Bernama