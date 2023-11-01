PUTRAJAYA, Nov 1 — The highest price for chicken, recorded during today’s inspections after being floated, was RM11 per kilogramme (kg), while the lowest price was RM6.49 per kg, as of 1pm.

Acting Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Armizan Mohd Ali said the price of RM11 per kg was recorded at Pasar Basah Rompin in Pahang, and Pasar Basah Manir in Terengganu, while Mari-Mari Supermarket in Mersing, Johor, sold chicken at RM6.49 per kg.

He said that only 68 premises, or 4.6 per cent of the total 1,484 premises inspected in Peninsular Malaysia, sold chicken at a higher price than the previously set controlled price of RM9.40 per kg.

“Apart from our continuous monitoring efforts, we have decided to take a micro look at the areas where chicken is sold above RM9.40 per kg. We will be looking at the localities and the type of premises, such as retail shops, supermarkets or mini-markets.

“Our aim is to understand the underlying issues such as supply and operational costs which prevent them from selling below RM9.40,” he said, after inspecting chicken prices at Lotus’s Hypermarket today.

On October 30, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced that the government has agreed that subsidies and price controls for chicken will be fully terminated, starting today, while subsidies and price controls for grade A, B and C eggs will remain according to the existing mechanism.

Mohamad said the rationale for ending subsidies in bulk for chicken is to reduce subsidy leakage, which has also been enjoyed by foreigners and high-income groups.

He also called on consumers not to resort to panic buying during the coming days, as the supply of chicken is guaranteed to be sufficient.

Armizan said actions can be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (Act 723) and the Competition Act 2010 if the price of chicken sold is unreasonable.

He also did not rule out the possibility that food prices will rise if chicken is sold at a high price and urged the consumers to immediately report to KPDN using the existing channels.

Members of the public can channel their complaints, with complete documents, through any KPDN channels, such as via WhatsApp to 019-279 4317 or 019-848 8000; the KPDN e-Complaints portal http://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my; call centre at 1-800-886-800; email mail to: [email protected] or the KPDN Ez ADU application. — Bernama