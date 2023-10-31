KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― Malaysia Airlines has announced that will provide complimentary in-flight WiFi service to all passengers on selected widebody aircraft, regardless of cabin class or loyalty tier, beginning 1st November 2023. The free WiFi service will initially be available on 20 selected widebody aircraft and it will be rolled out on selected narrowbody aircraft in phases.

Several months ago, Malaysia Airlines introduced its complimentary in-flight WiFi service for Business Suite and Business Class passengers, as well as Enrich Platinum members seated in Economy Class which came with a data cap of 100MB and download speeds of up to 512kbps. For other passengers, they can connect to the in-flight WiFi service by purchasing the WiFi data plans which start from US$2 for 10MB at 200kbps to US$25 for 200MB at 512kbps.

Free unlimited WiFi to all MH passengers including economy and non-enrich members

Advertisement

With the new enhanced offering starting in November, all passengers including those travelling in Economy Class and non-enrich members will no longer required to subscribe to the pay-per-use WiFi plans to stay connected during the flight. Passengers can just connect their devices to the MHconnect WiFi network to enjoy the free unlimited in-flight WiFi.

At the moment, the free WiFi service is available for the following Malaysia Airlines aircraft:

• Airbus A350-900 – 6 aircraft

Advertisement

• Airbus A330-300 – 9 aircraft

• Airbus A330-200 – 5 aircraft

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) CEO Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said “We are delighted to extend our complimentary Wi-Fi offering to passengers across all travel class; making us one of the first airlines to enable such convenience.

In addition, unlike previous data capping, we now offer unlimited data, allowing guests to conveniently stay connected throughout their journey ― whether connecting with their loved ones or for work purposes throughout their journey with us. We remain dedicated to ensuring that every aspect of our service is designed to make our customers’ journey as seamless, hassle-free and enjoyable as

possible, and will continue to invest in initiatives that will greatly benefit their experience onboard Malaysian Hospitality.”

Smartphones can remain switched on during take-off and landing but only with airplane mode enabled

In case you missed it, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) airlines which include Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MASwings are allowing all passengers to keep their personal and portable electronic devices (PED) switched on throughout the journey from boarding to disembarking from the aircraft at the destination effective 1st July 2023. This means you are no longer required to switch off your phones or tablets during take-off and landing, provided that airplane mode is enabled for the device. ― SoyaCincau