KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Malaysia’s target of ranking in the top 25 in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) within 10 years is realistic and achievable, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said.

He said based on current efforts implemented by the government, he is confident that the country’s position in the index will be improved.

“The CPI is more about the perception of the country by the outside community which has dealings with us. What is most important is that we show that the government is serious in ensuring that we can lower the CPI ranking,” he said.

“I am confident that with what the government is doing at the moment, we will be able to better our ranking. So what Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Madani government want, we will realise it if we move as a team to ensure that issues related to governance and integrity can be improved over time.”

Advertisement

Mohd Zaki said this to reporters after officiating the 2023 National Integrity Month celebrations here today.

The prime minister when unveiling the “Madani Economy: Empowering the People” framework in July said the government is aiming for Malaysia to achieve the top 25th position in the world in the CPI in 10 years.

According to a Transparency International (TI) report, Malaysia is in the 61st position out of 180 countries in the CPI 2022 compared to the 62nd position in 2021.

Advertisement

Earlier in his speech, Mohd Zuki, who is also chairman of Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM), advised civil servants to think long and hard when faced with situations that challenge their integrity such as accepting bribes and in cases of corruption.

“Always remember that even if no one sees what we are doing, Allah SWT is all-knowing.

“If we gain satisfaction from wrongful actions, there is actually no blessing in it and in the end it will have a negative impact on our lives. If it does not hit us back, most probably it will affect our descendants,” he said.

At the same time, Mohd Zuki also said the National Integrity Month is the manifestation of the government’s commitment in cultivating integrity and governance not only in the public sector, but also in the corporate sector and society as a whole.

The theme of the National Integrity Month this year is “Integriti Citra Malaysia Madani”, which is in line with the concept of Malaysia Madani which highlights the framework for restoring the nation’s dignity, through the development of ethical values and the morality of society. — Bernama