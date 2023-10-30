KUCHING, Oct 30 — Senate president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the 25 projects that were initiated during his tenure as Santubong MP will be continued.

He said all the projects, worth RM12.536 million, are now being implemented by the federal government.

“From the total number of projects, 19 projects worth RM11,436,000 are implemented under the Prime Minister’s Department’s Implementation Coordination Unit (JPM ICU).

“Another six projects worth RM1,100,000 are being implemented under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development,” said the former Santubong MP.

He said this during the handing over ceremony of the projects’ confirmation letter to community leaders and village chiefs under the Santubong parliamentary constituency here at Majma Tuanku Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Hall on Saturday night.

Elaborating further, he said that the 19 projects approved by the JPM ICU involved the construction of the new Darul Ehsan Mosque in Kampung Sejingkat amounting to RM2.5 million; the construction of a car park at Kampung Tanjung Bako worth RM100,000; and the repairs and upgrading works of the belian wood jetty at Lorong Haji Bujang, Kampung Dagang in Lundu amounting to RM50,000.

Also approved were the Santubong Community Hall renovation project totalling RM100,000; as well as the demolition and construction work for rebuilding the Darul Iman Mosque in Kampung Senari and Darul Abidin Mosque in Kampung Tanjung Bako, with each project costing RM3.6 million respectively.

Other projects costing between RM100,000 to RM150,000 include the construction of a enw jetty at Kampung Tanah Hitam in Sematan; the upgrading of the takraw and football field in Kampung Sejingkat Hulu; construction of a new concrete road for Lorong Roni in Kampung Bintawa Tengah; the construction of a kindergarten in Kampung Sungai Lumut; and the installation of LED solar-powered lights at Padang Takraw Kampung Beradek.

Wan Junaidi explained the implementation of these projects had been delayed due to time constraint.

However, he believed his succesor as Santubong MP, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, will ensure the implementation of these projects will be completed and met according to schedule.

“The submission of the letter confirming the implementation of these projects was also planned earlier but had to be postponed due to time constraints,” he said.

Also present was Tanjung Datu Assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan. — Borneo Post Online