KUALA NERUS, April 4 — The Terengganu State Government is assessing the need to implement a work from home (WFH) arrangement for its civil servants in light of the global energy crisis arising from conflicts in West Asia.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the proposal is still under evaluation, and no decision has been finalised.

“The matter has yet to be brought to a meeting and is still being assessed,” he told reporters after launching the fifth Ijtimak Antarabangsa Perpaduan Ummah and Himpunan Alam Melayu 2026 programme here today.

He said the state government is carefully considering the need for such an arrangement, taking into account differing conditions between states.

“The situation in the Klang Valley is not the same as in Terengganu. In the Klang Valley, people spend hours on the road, which affects fuel consumption. This is not the case in Terengganu, but we will continue to assess whether there is a need to implement a work from home arrangement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri said a recent special meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was aimed at sharing the latest economic developments and measures to address current pressures.

“We have a role at the state level in addressing the current economic pressures, and steps will be taken accordingly, although I will not go into details today.

“We are still assessing the impact, particularly on the state administration, and will mobilise cooperation from all parties, including the government, private sector and federal government, to address the economic challenges faced by the people. Such collective efforts are essential to ease the pressure,” he said. — Bernama