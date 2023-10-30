KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim needs to be more decisive for the sake of Malaysia and its people.

Also known by his Malay moniker Tengku Mahkota Johor (TMJ), he said Anwar needs to be more assertive and bolder on critical issues, and he questioned the prime minister’s advisers.

“In my opinion, I think he has to execute more in making decisions.

“I am uncertain whether he has a good team, I don’t think he does,” Tunku Ismail said on the most recent episode of Keluar Sekejap, the podcast hosted by former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan.

While the prime minister has the intention to take action which desires the country’s prosperity, Tunku Ismail said he should implement his plans more effectively and be courageous in making decisions.

The prince also stressed the importance of executing decisions promptly, highlighting that good intentions alone are not sufficient for effective governance.

“We cannot please everyone, and we must make decisions that are in the best interest of the country.

“Sometimes, even if it means being hated for making a good decision for the country, you have to bite the bullet,” he said.

He, however, did not elaborate which issues and decisions by Anwar which he deemed negative.