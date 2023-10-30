KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Kuala Lumpur Metropolitan University University (KLMUC) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yayasan Seri Negara (YSN) to provide RM7 million worth of scholarship to Royal Malaysia Police Force personnel and their families who aspire to study at the university.

The memorandum was signed by Cosmopoint Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer Najmie Noordin, representing KLMUC, while YSN Chief Executive Officer Amirul Fadhil Che Ismail, represented the foundation.

During the same event, YSN patron Tan Sri Mazlan Lazim, who is also the former Inspector-General of Police, received an appointment letter as an Adjunct Professor at KLMUC, which was presented by Najmie.

Najmie said the scholarship, known as the Seri Negara Scholarship, would provide more opportunities for the police personnel and their families to pursue diploma, degree, master’s, and doctorate (PhD) programmes at KLMUC.

“KLMUC is increasingly becoming the choice for PDRM officers and personnel to pursue their studies. We have more than 300 PDRM graduates, and this year alone, 200 PDRM members will receive their degrees at the convocation ceremony on Saturday.

“I believe that this number will increase because it is not only about promotion, but also about preparing for the post-retirement period, for example, entering the corporate world,” he told Bernama here today.

Najmie said KLMUC plans to give 300 police officers an opportunity to continue their studies next year. The qualifications of the scholarship holders will also be assessed, including household income and courses taken.

Among the courses preferred by the security forces at KLMUC is the Master of Business Administration (MBA) as the duration of study is 12 months, the classes are mixed and the tuition fees are competitive, he said.

Meanwhile, Mazlan said the MoU was a new step as the YSN had in the past focused more on social welfare for PDRM members, their families and pensioners.

“As the patron of YSN and also appointed as an Adjunct Professor, I will boost the morale of eligible PDRM members and encourage them to further their education to advance their careers,” he said. — Bernama