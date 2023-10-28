JOHOR BARU, Oct 28 — Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar paid a courtesy call to Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah in Kuala Lumpur today.

His Majesty shared several photos of his visit on his official Facebook page, stating that his visit was a customary Malay tradition of paying a respectful visit to express gratitude following the conclusion of the 236rd (Special) meeting of the Conference of Malay Rulers at Istana Negara yesterday.

Sultan Ibrahim was elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a period of five years effective January 31, 2024 at the meeting, replacing Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who will end his reign on January 30 next year.

The meeting also elected Sultan Nazrin as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same period.

The special meeting, presided by the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, was attended by all the Malay rulers, except for Kelantan and Perlis. — Bernama

