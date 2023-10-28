KOTA KINABALU, Oct 28 — The Sabah Public Works Ministry is awaiting recommendations from the State Cabinet on the possibility of the Pan Borneo Highway project not having to cut through the Tawai Forest Reserve in Telupid.

Its minister, Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, said the ministry has identified three alternative routes which would not pass through the reserve, but further scrutinisation is needed due to various factors.

He said besides the environmental aspect, other factors include readiness of the design, time for implementation and cost, which would serve as a guide for them in making a decision.

“We are currently reviewing and waiting for a State Cabinet meeting to get their endorsement on what would be the final decision on the matter,” he told reporters during an appreciation ceremony for his ministry personnel at Pacific Sutera hotel here yesterday.

Conservationists have called on the government to avoid a 30km stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway project cutting through the biodiversity-rich Tawai Forest Reserve, with concerns of increased fire, haze, and smoke risk in the forest.

Other concerns include the road would increase human-wildlife conflicts by disrupting the Bornean elephant range and other iconic wildlife including the Orangutan.

Sabah Chief Conservator of Forests Datuk Frederick Kugan said it is best to avoid the forest reserve but if unavoidable, mitigation measures should be implemented to reduce the impact.

Meanwhile, commenting on the bad condition of roads in Sabah, Shahelmey said they have to look into which roads are being referred to — federal, state, district, district council, or estate roads.

He said if it is a federal road for example, then concessions are appointed by the federal government to maintain the road, and his ministry will have to tackle the issues on a case to case basis.

“We have existing strict policies but it is a matter of human resource which needs to be more proactive and responsive towards these issues.

“We are open to any comments or complaints, and we will look into them in detail before making any follow-up actions,” he said. — Borneo Post