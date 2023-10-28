JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 28 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has called on Johorians to continue to stand up and express their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He also wants them to pray to Allah SWT so that all cruelty and oppression will be stopped immediately.

Additionally, he wants an immediate ceasefire and wants food supplies and medical aid to be delivered to alleviate the sufferings of those affected by the violence in Palestine.

“Come on, Johorians! Stand up and continue to express solidarity with the Palestinians,” he said in a post on Facebook here yesterday.

“Continue to raise your voices and urge world leaders to end this suffering.”

He said he was heartbroken to hear what Palestinian students studying at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) here, had to share when he met them recently.

“These students expressed their concern for the fate of their families over there, however, they remain steadfast and confident that Palestine will definitely emerge from the chaos of war, as well as from the oppression and aggression that they (Palestinian people) have been contending with for so long,” he also said.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides since October 7. — Bernama