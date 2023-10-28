KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The construction of a toll plaza in Gohtong Jaya, Genting Highlands is not under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Works (KKR) and Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA).

In a statement today, MHA said the construction of the toll plaza which went viral recently was taking place on a private road and does not have any connection with the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK), a toll highway.

“The construction project is not under the jurisdiction of KKR/MHA as the road is not gazetted as a federal road,” said the statement.

Earlier, Bentong Member of Parliament, Young Syefura Othman said any development project or development on private land must obtain Planning Permission from the local authority.

In a statement on October 21, she said the Bentong Municipal Council (MPB) and Pahang state government have yet to receive any application regarding the construction of this toll plaza and that the MPB has issued a Stop Work Order. — Bernama