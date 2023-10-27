KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The Kelantan government’s move to make changes to its development plan involving environmentally sensitive areas (ESAs) will have implications on the federal government’s policy to achieve 50 per cent forested area in Peninsular Malaysia in line with the National Physical Plan.

Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in a statement today said the federal government disagrees, in principle, with the state’s move to declassify parts of its permanent forest reserve as environmentally non-sensitive areas.

He said the move to declare the Gua Musang enclave as an environmentally non-sensitive area, for example, will affect the status of Kelantan National Park.

“I have sent a letter to the Kelantan Menteri Besar expressing the view of the federal government.

“I hope that the state government will reconsider the proposed changes to the development plan involving the ESAs in Kelantan and work closely with the NRECC to strengthen forest management and development, and maintain existing forest land for the sustainability of the environment,” he said.

Nik Nazmi said the removal of ESA classification from forest reserves in Kelantan’s development plans, will also affect the Central Forest Spine ecological network and the ecosystem balance in Kelantan.

He said the population of the Malayan tiger and other animals in Kelantan, including elephants and tapirs, will also be endangered due to habitat loss, besides increasing human-wildlife conflicts, resulting in crop damage, property destruction, and loss of life.

Uncontrolled deforestation that may follow the declassification could also lead to more severe flood woes as such activity has already resulted in flash floods in Kelantan for over a decade, he said.

Therefore, the minister said the existing ESAs in Kelantan should be retained in the state’s Structure Plan, Local Plan, and Special Area Plan to ensure the preservation and conservation of biological diversity and the sustainability of the environment.

Nik Nazmi said the state government, during its state executive council meeting on October 21, has decided that permanent forest reserves, except water catchment areas, will no longer be classified as ESAs.

He said the declassification is still in the draft stage, and the state’s Department of Town and Country Planning (PLANMalaysia) is in the midst of collecting feedback through its Publicity and Public Engagement Programme from October 11 to November 11. — Bernama