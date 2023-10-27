MELAKA, Oct 27 — The Malaysian Nuclear Agency is stepping up its efforts to promote the adoption of the NMR152 mutant rice variety among farmers, particularly in paddy fields, in an effort to boost crop yields.

Malaysian Nuclear Agency Agrotechnology and Biosciences Division director Azhar Mohamad said the paddy seeds of this variety have demonstrated high and stable yields in various environments. They are well-suited for cultivation in different soil series, especially in problematic soil areas.

“Normally, these problematic soils yield less than one metric tonne. However, by using NMR152 paddy seeds and following proper planting techniques, crops can achieve yields ranging between 40 and 60 per cent.

“In the context of rice production in paddy fields, employing high-quality seeds through nuclear technology, specifically using gamma ray-induced mutation breeding methods, can result in yields of nine to 11 metric tonnes, as opposed to the usual five to seven metric tonnes,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he attended the Targeted Promotion Programme Series 3 officiated by the State Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Communication chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan. Also present were Malaysian Nuclear Agency director-general Rosli Darmawan and the agency’s Technology Commercialisation Division director Rasif Mohd Zain.

Meanwhile, Fairul Nizam said the agricultural sector also plays a crucial role in Melaka’s economic growth. He welcomed the government and private sector’s support in exploring opportunities to modernise the sector for sustainable development.

He also plans to hold discussions with the State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, to leverage nuclear technology by expanding the use of the NMR152 paddy seed in Melaka.

“This helps control food prices long-term, giving significant advantages to people. I hope Melaka can become a competitive state in agricultural development, and agricultural commodities can achieve 100 per cent self-sufficiency through market-driven agri-food approaches,” he added. — Bernama